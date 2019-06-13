Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s the moment a lot of Mac Miller fans have been waiting for.
Nine months after the Pittsburgh born and raised rapper died from an apparent drug overdose, the first posthumous song from Miller has been released.
Miller is featured on the single “Time” from the R&B group Free Nationals.
In recent months, several of Miller’s projects have been leaked on the internet.
RELATED STORIES:
- Late Pittsburgh Rapper Mac Miller’s Second Posthumous Song ‘Real’ Leaked On Internet
- Listen: Late Pittsburgh Rapper Mac Miller’s Song ‘Benji The Dog’ Leaked
- Playground Now Identified As ‘Mac Miller’s Blue Slide Playground’ On Google Maps
Miller grew up in the Point Breeze neighborhood of Pittsburgh.
He released his first album, “Blue Slide Park,” in 2012, named after a park near his childhood home.