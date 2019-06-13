Filed Under:Blue Slide Park, Local TV, Mac Miller, Music, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s the moment a lot of Mac Miller fans have been waiting for.

Nine months after the Pittsburgh born and raised rapper died from an apparent drug overdose, the first posthumous song from Miller has been released.

Miller is featured on the single “Time” from the R&B group Free Nationals.

In recent months, several of Miller’s projects have been leaked on the internet.

Miller grew up in the Point Breeze neighborhood of Pittsburgh.

He released his first album, “Blue Slide Park,” in 2012, named after a park near his childhood home.

