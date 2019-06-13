PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former top-100 prospect pitcher Nick Kingham, who was recently released from the Pirates organization has now said goodbye to the city of Pittsburgh.

In a tweet Thursday, Kingham wrote a heartfelt message thanking the city and organization for his first opportunity in the major leagues.

“Thank you @Pirates”

“Words can’t express how thankful I am to the entire Pirates Organization,” Kingham wrote. “They gave me the opportunity to live out my dream and for that, I am forever grateful. It was a 10-year run with Pittsburgh, with many ups and downs. Thank you to all the fans that were on their feet during my debut, that is something I’ll remember forever. To all my teammates and coaches that helped me along the way, we became more like friends and family, rather than coworkers. I will miss all of you. Peace & Love!”

Kingham was designated for assignment after being out of options on June 8th. With many pitchers injured and other position players returning from the Injured List, there was no room for him on the big league roster. It was a rough season for the 27-year-old has a 9.87 ERA this season. Kingham was supposed to be a potential starting pitcher for the Pirates this season, but was ineffective in his limited opportunities. Kingham made his MLB debut in the middle of last season.