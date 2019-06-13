  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Local TV, Ohio River, Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – You can help keep the Ohio River clean!

The Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission is hosting a River Sweep in efforts to clean the banks of the Ohio River on June 15.

The project which extends the entire length of the Ohio River, crossing six states, is accomplished solely by volunteers.

According to officials, the award-winning cleanup began in 1989 and is a family-friendly event.

Several cleanup locations are scheduled for several counties in western Pennsylvania.

Allegheny County:

  • Southside Riverfront Park
  • 10 River Avenue
  • Nine Mile Run
  • Kilbuck Township and Boar Commission Boat Ramp
  • Glenwillard Boar Blum
  • Washington’s Landing

Armstrong County:

  • Cowanshannock Creek Boat Launch

Beaver County:

  • Rochester Riverfront Park

Westmoreland County:

  • The Rivers Edge Canoe and Kayak
  • Braeburn
  • Jacob’s Creek

For a complete list of locations and to sign up to volunteer, visit the River Sweep website.

