  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Grant Program, Local News, Pirates Charities, Pittsburgh Pirates, Volunteer Fire Departments


PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Local volunteer fire departments can be awarded money to benefit the community and volunteers.

The Pittsburgh Pirates philanthropic group, Pirates Charities, has opened applications for grants in the 2019 season.

The program is eligible for volunteer departments in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia and Maryland.

Pirates Charities will be donating 10 grants, each $1,000, to regional volunteer fire departments to fund programs, events, and other necessities.

Applications are due Wednesday, July 3 and will be determined for approval Thursday, August 1.

Visit pirates.com/vfd for details.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s