PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Local volunteer fire departments can be awarded money to benefit the community and volunteers.
The Pittsburgh Pirates philanthropic group, Pirates Charities, has opened applications for grants in the 2019 season.
The program is eligible for volunteer departments in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia and Maryland.
Pirates Charities will be donating 10 grants, each $1,000, to regional volunteer fire departments to fund programs, events, and other necessities.
Applications are due Wednesday, July 3 and will be determined for approval Thursday, August 1.
Visit pirates.com/vfd for details.