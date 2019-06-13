



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The victims in a deadly shooting at a Pittsburgh Airbnb have been identified.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner released Tuesday afternoon that both 20-year-old Tyrese Smith and 17-year-old Alexus N. Chester were killed during Tuesday’s shooting.

The shooting occurred Tuesday evening at approximately 11:30 p.m. at McNeil Place in Pittsburgh’s Hill District.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a teenage girl on the porch of a home. She was suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Another man was found dead at the scene. A third gunshot victim suffered minor grazing injuries and drove himself to the hospital for treatment.

KDKA’s Lindsay Ward spoke to a woman who didn’t want to show her face on camera. She says when she came home last night after spending an evening with friends, she noticed lights and loud music next door.

In a statement to KDKA, Airbnb said that “the guest associated with the reservation” has been removed from the home rental app. It reads:

We are horrified by the loss of life, and our thoughts are with the victims of this senseless tragedy. The reported behavior violates everything our global community stands for. We have removed the guest associated with the reservation while we urgently investigate the incident and stand ready to support Pittsburgh PD.

Police have not yet released if they have a suspect or made an arrest.

