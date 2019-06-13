



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some light rain ushered in the start of the day on Thursday.

More rain will drench the Pittsburgh region throughout the day. Three separate “waves” of rain will come and go through most of Thursday.

The first wave of rain, consisting mostly of light precipitation, will end around 10 or 11 a.m.

The chance for spotty, isolated thunderstorms is possible during the afternoon hours with the second wave of rain.

As a cold front moves into the western Pennsylvania region, more steady rain will be the focus of the evening hours, starting around 8 p.m.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

In total, about a half to three-quarters of an inch of rain is expected to fall by wake up Friday morning.

Temperatures will climb to a high of 67 degrees Thursday before dipping down to a low of 50 degrees overnight.

The last day of the work week will feature rain early in the morning with the sun breaking later in the day.

Temperatures on Friday will reach a high of 71 degrees.

As for the weekend, Saturday will by far be the best day with the rain holding off and temperatures topping off at 79 degrees.

Sunday will showcase rain and warm temperatures for the Fathers Day holiday.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.