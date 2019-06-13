PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA)–Prominent corporate, civic and community leaders took a pledge to end gender-based violence at a lunchtime ceremony Thursday.
The 5th Annual Father’s Day Pledge Ceremony, held at U.S. Steel Tower Plaza, was the largest gathering to date and included an invitation for men to speak up and play a role in ending violence against women and girls.
Representatives from UPMC, Highmark Health, Koppers, Ernst & Young, PNC, KPMG, Aspirant and several other organizations participated in the program, which concluded with a public recitation and signing of the “NO MORE” pledge.
Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, and Pittsburgh City Councilman Corey O’Connor were also in attendance.
The event was hosted by Southwest PA Says No More.