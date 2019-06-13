Comments
WASHINGTON (CBS News)–White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is leaving the White House, President Trump tweeted Thursday afternoon.
She is leaving at the end of the month, and Mr. Trump suggested she would do well to run for governor in Arkansas.
“After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas,” the president wrote.
“She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas – she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done!”
