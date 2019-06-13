PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– PennDot announces that there will be another road closure that could affect traffic this weekend.
The closure will take place on northbound Route 65 (Ohio River Boulevard) in Emsworth Borough of Allegheny County, from June 14-16, to conduct sanitary manhole installation.
All lanes northbound will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Hazelwood Avenue intersection.
A detour will be posted to accommodate drivers:
• From northbound Route 65, turn right onto Camp Horne Road
• Turn left onto Mt. Nebo Road
• Turn left onto the ramp to southbound I-79 toward Washington
• Take the Emsworth/Sewickley (Exit 66) off-ramp
• Turn left onto Glenfield Road
• Glenfield Road becomes Kilbuck Street
• Turn right onto the ramp to northbound Route 65
• End detour
Southbound Route 65 will not be affected by the road work.