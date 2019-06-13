Comments
MUNHALL, Pa. (KDKA) — Seth Meyers is performing two back-to-back shows at the Carnegie Library Music Hall this Friday.
The comedian and Late Night host will first do his stand up routine at the Homestead venue at 7 p.m.
Tickets to that show are already sold out, but all hope is not lost for those who wish to attend — the former Saturday Night Live star has added another show that night at 9:30 p.m.
A few tickets to the 9:30 p.m. show are still available, starting at $39.50. Doors for that event open at 8:45 p.m. Click here to purchase them on Ticketfly.
Meyers is no stranger to the city. The Emmy Award-winning writer’s dad grew up in East Liberty and Meyers himself is a life-long Pittsburgh sports fan.