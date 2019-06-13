  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Carnegie Library Music Hall of Homestead, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Seth Meyers


MUNHALL, Pa. (KDKA) — Seth Meyers is performing two back-to-back shows at the Carnegie Library Music Hall this Friday.

The comedian and Late Night host will first do his stand up routine at the Homestead venue at 7 p.m.

Tickets to that show are already sold out, but all hope is not lost for those who wish to attend — the former Saturday Night Live star has added another show that night at 9:30 p.m.

A few tickets to the 9:30 p.m. show are still available, starting at $39.50. Doors for that event open at 8:45 p.m. Click here to purchase them on Ticketfly.

Meyers is no stranger to the city. The Emmy Award-winning writer’s dad grew up in East Liberty and Meyers himself is a life-long Pittsburgh sports fan.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s