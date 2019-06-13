



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– “Come On Down” to Heinz Hall to win a new car, a vacation, money or other prizes in The Price Is Right Live™ gameshow.

The show comes to Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Sept. 25 and starts at 7:30 p.m.

Adopted straight from the TV show, audience members can test their luck and play games like Plinko, Cliffhangers and The Big Wheel.

Eligible contestants must be residents of the 50 states and Canada — excluding Puerto Rico and Quebec.

Registration for the live show will be conducted three hours before the showtime.

Contestants on The Price is Right Live™ will be selected randomly among all eligible people who have registered.

To buy a ticket or get more details visit https://pittsburghsymphony.org/production/65897/the-price-is-right-live.