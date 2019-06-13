ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — A teenager has been arrested in connection to the armed robberies of two convenience stores early Monday morning.

According to Insp. Andrew Schurman of the Allegheny County Police Department, 18-year-old Tyrese Jackson is accused of robbing a BP gas station in West Homestead at 3:00 a.m. and a 7-Eleven in Turtle Creek at 4:35 a.m.

Police said that surveillance video from the 7-Eleven allegedly showed Jackson in a white mask robbing the store.

Law enforcement also believes he may have robbed or attempted to rob other stores wearing the same clothing.

Jackson was caught Wednesday, authorities said, after Pittsburgh Police spotted a vehicle in Garfield that matched the description investigators had provided in connection to the robberies.

Police said the driver, identified as Jackson, had outstanding arrest warrants. He was turned over to investigators and brought to Allegheny County Jail.

Jackson was charged Thursday with the robberies. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 26.