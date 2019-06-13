



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Professional wrestling has a long and storied history in Pittsburgh, but the city has never seen a series of events like WrestleRex.

The latest will emanate from the historic Rex Theater on Pittsburgh’s South Side on Thursday, June 13.

WrestleRex is not your typical pro wrestling show or your typical pro wrestling crowd.

“Beautiful women. Cool guys.”

That’s how Sam Adonis remembers the energetic crowd at the first WrestleRex show last February. The pro wrestler and Pittsburgh native has found fame in rings around the world. Now, he’s spearheading the promotion of these unique shows for his hometown fans.

The WrestleRex crowd is standing room only, creating a feel that’s more like a nightclub than the typical pro wrestling venue.

“It’s an atmosphere that has never been seen before in Pittsburgh, and it’s not seen in many other places around the world,” Adonis said.

The first #WrestleRex blew Pittsburgh’s Mind with @PENTAELZEROM and @ReyFenixMx Next Thursday We Get to Do it again!!! pic.twitter.com/07sFTK5lrm — Sam Adonis (@RealSamAdonis) June 7, 2019

The first WrestleRex show was headlined by the first-ever match in Pittsburgh for international superstars Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix. More talents rarely seen in Pittsburgh will be part of Thursday night’s event, including Soberano and Templario from Mexico’s CMLL promotion.

“These two are the cream of the crop in CMLL right now,” Adonis said. “It won’t be long before the rest of the world knows about them.”

Adonis hopes Thursday night’s show will catapult the stardom of Soberano, Templario and others to the next level. The matches will be streamed live, and free to watch, on the Lucha Central Facebook page.

Former WWE superstar Swoggle, former NXT superstar Bull James and former ECW and WWE superstar Super Crazy are also scheduled to appear at Thursday night’s WrestleRex show.

While many of the top names on Thursday night’s show are known around the world, WrestleRex is firmly rooted in Pittsburgh. It’s partnering with the Bruno and Carol Sammartino Foundation, which helps the hungry and homeless in the Pittsburgh area. Representatives from the foundation will be accepting donations at Thursday night’s show.

“Pittsburgh wrestling is Bruno Sammartino,” Adonis said. ”My dad grew up watching him. Teaming up with the foundation is surreal. It makes this feel bigger than a typical pro wrestling show.”

Doors at the Rex Theater open Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. Bell time is 8:30 p.m.