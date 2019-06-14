BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — The Butler Rib and Music Fest kicks off today.
It’s the first-ever festival of its kind at the Butler Farm Show Grounds — and admission is free.
The weekend-long event starts at 5 p.m. today until it comes to a close Sunday at 6 p.m. There will be live music, a beer tent and, of course, barbeque.
Ribs will be prepared by national rib teams from the TLC show, BBQ Pitmasters. There will also be barbeque made by Carolina Rib King, Johnson Barbeque and Cowboy BBQ.
Live music starts at 5:30 p.m Friday with a performance by Mia Z, who appeared on The Voice.
Other acts throughout the weekend include the Pittsburgh-based reggae band Ras Prophet and the Earth, Wind & Fire Tribute band, Let’s Groove Tonight.
A schedule with the full lineup can be found here.