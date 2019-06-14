Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — According to reports, Pirates minor league pitcher Dario Agrazal could be making his MLB debut this weekend.
Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the Bucs intend to call up Agrazal to pitch on Saturday against the Marlins.
“Per a source, Dario Agrazal is being called up from Class AAA Indianapolis and will start for the Pirates on Saturday against the Marlins.”
Agrazal is 4-2 with a 3.10 ERA this season with the Indians. He has spent the last seven seasons in the minor leagues.
The Pirates designated Agrazal for assignment back in January, but he cleared waivers and rejoined the club in the minors.
Might as well give HIM “a shot,” as the current Pitching staff just isn’t getting it done.
Good old Pirates front office-money first. Loyalty & fan base…not so much.