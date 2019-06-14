



ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A Lyft driver has been charged in a rape case, police announced today.

According to the Ross Police Department, 30-year-old Darrel Hardy is accused of raping a female passenger at the Hampton Inn on McKnight Road on July 1, 2017.

Police say that the woman and her female friend had used Lyft to get back to the hotel after a night out. Hardy is accused of following the two women into their hotel room.

The women did not invite him in, police say, but they did allow Hardy to enter the room. Police allege that Hardy assaulted one of the women while he was in the room, but did not release specific details.

According to authorities, Hardy was identified as the women’s Lyft driver, but investigators were unable to locate him for an interview.

In September 2018, police discovered that he was being held in Allegheny County Jail on unrelated charges.

Investigators say a DNA sample from Hardy matched that which was recovered from the victim of the 2017 sexual assault.

Police say he has been charged with rape. He is currently being held in the county jail on unrelated charges.

