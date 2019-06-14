Filed Under:August Wilson, Denzel Washington


PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA)–Another Denzel Washington film is reportedly coming to Pittsburgh.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Netflix has been in town scouting locations for the Denzel Washington-produced film of August Wilson’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

 

On the agenda for Allegheny County Council’s meeting next week is: “An Ordinance of the County of Allegheny, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,
authorizing Netflix Productions LLC to use certain County-owned real and personal property in connection with filming a motion picture.”

Washington filmed August Wilson’s “Fences” in Pittsburgh’s Hill District in 2016.

“Ma Rainey,” set in 1927 Chicago, has long been announced as Washington’s next project.

 

