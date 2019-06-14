Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for an inmate that failed to return to Pittsburgh Community Corrections Center.
Nicole Julian failed to return to the corrections center after she was authorized to leave for outpatient treatment.
The state police have a warrant for her arrest and are asking anyone that has seen her to call state police at 412-299-1607.