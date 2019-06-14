Filed Under:Inmate Escape, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, State Police


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for an inmate that failed to return to Pittsburgh Community Corrections Center.

Nicole Julian failed to return to the corrections center after she was authorized to leave for outpatient treatment.

The state police have a warrant for her arrest and are asking anyone that has seen her to call state police at 412-299-1607.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s