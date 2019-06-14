NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) — Anna Runion, her husband Steven, and their son Logan, live in North Versailles.

Logan may be little but, in his mother’s eyes, he’s a big hero, after a Thursday night tragedy was averted, thanks to this four-year-old boy.

“I had a seizure, I have epilepsy and I wasn’t feeling too swell,” Runion told KDKA News. “I went to give my son a bath at the end of the night, he was covered in blueberries and, I was scrubbing them off, I blacked out.”

Runion said she took her regular seizure medication earlier in the day, but not only did she blackout, but she also said she toppled face first into the bathtub, which was half filled with water.

“My husband told me that he ended up coming into the bathroom because my son was screaming for him saying help, help…Steven, Steven; my husband said my lips and my face were turning blue,” she explained.

Runion said she had no doubt she would have drowned if Logan hadn’t summoned help from his stepfather.

“He’s my everything, he’s my reason to live..he’s the reason I’m alive, all because of Logan,” she said.