PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Hines Ward will present over 30 student athletes with scholarships to recognize their excellence on the field.

The Heinz History Center and Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum will host the former Steelers wide receiver and 31 boys and girls from high school sports at the eighth annual Positive High School Athlete Awards on June 17.

Over $16,000 in scholarships will be awarded.

“I circle this date on my calendar every year because I get a chance to meet kids who inspire me to be a better person,” said Ward in a press release.

“These kids are approaching life the right way with a positive attitude.”

To be nominated and chosen for the awards, the student athletes had to show optimism, team work and leadership.

This years winners will also be celebrated at PNC Park when the Pirates play the Detroit Tigers on June 18.