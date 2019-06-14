Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former Pittsburgh blue-liner is headed across the state to play for the Pens’ biggest rival.
The Flyers have acquired defenseman Matt Niskanen from the Washington Capitals Friday morning.
“BREAKING: The #Flyers have acquired defenseman Matt Niskanen from the Capitals in exchange for defenseman Radko Gudas.”
Niskanen signed with the Caps in the 2014 offseason after playing the better part of four seasons with the Pens from 2011-2014. He did not win any Stanley Cups with Pittsburgh, but was of course a member of the 2017 Washington Capitals Stanley Cup Championship.