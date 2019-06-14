Filed Under:Arturo Novoa, Ohio, Youngstown


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio man has been sentenced to 48 years to life in prison for the killing and dismemberment of his former girlfriend, whose remains were found in a freezer.

Thirty-three-year-old Arturo Novoa previously pleaded guilty to murder, corpse abuse, and other charges in the slaying of 28-year-old Shannon Graves.

RELATED STORIES:

  • 2 Arrested After Body Found In Freezer
  • Prosecutor: Man Hid Girlfriend In Freezer, Lived With Impostor

    • Messages seeking comment were left with Novoa’s attorneys after he was sentenced Friday in county court in Youngstown.

    Graves’ limbs were found in July 2017 in a freezer at a property in nearby Campbell (CAM’-uhl). The Vindicator newspaper reports that authorities believe Novoa dissolved some of the woman’s remains in acid.

    WKBN-TV reports Graves’ family attended court Friday for the sentencing.

    (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

    Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

    Gravatar
    Google photo

    You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s