PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Officers from the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Zone 5 dropped by UPMC Children’s Hospital to visit Commander Josh.

Commander Josh, a 13-year-old boy who was born with Krabbe disease, a severe neurological condition that results from the loss of myelin in the nervous system, loves everything police related.

Recently, Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert alongside the department’s new comfort dog Zane, swore in Josh as a Commander.

On Thursday, officers stopped by to visit with Josh and help cheer him up on a day he had surgery.

“The funny thing is… he was the one who put all of us in a better mood!” said Pittsburgh Police in a post on Facebook.

Pittsbrugh Police say as much as they enjoy visiting Commander Josh, they hope he gets home with the rest of his family soon.

