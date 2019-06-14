



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Last of the light rain is moving through right now and by the time the sun comes up the rain should have come to a complete end across western Pennsylvania.

Another dry stretch of weather starts sunup today through Saturday afternoon with Saturday evening rain now expected.

Yesterday’s high temperature hit 69 degrees in Pittsburgh with a rain total of 0.17”.

The day’s low temperature (52 degrees) was actually hit just before midnight last night.

The cool air is still in place this morning with communities starting the day on both sides of 50 degrees, just depending on where you are located.

Plenty of sun expected today; replacing the cloudy and soggy conditions of the past 30 hours. Rain chances return this weekend. To find out when check out your morning videocast. #upwithKDKA #KDKAwx pic.twitter.com/mGAjGdaR4n — Ron Smiley 😄 (@RonSmileyWx) June 14, 2019

Today’s high should get back into the 70s, but just barely.

There will be long stretches of time here we see hardly a cloud in the sky and overall this afternoon should be pleasant.

Winds will be out of the west but will actually calm down this afternoon with wind speeds between 5-12 mph.

Rain chances are back in the forecast for Saturday. Technically yesterday I put in a 30% chance for rain on Saturday but I am bumping it up to 40%.

While there is a rain chance, most of Saturday should be dry with highs near 80 degrees.

I have rain chances arriving after 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Father’s Day will see some rain around, but the good news is that the window for rain has moved up with a lot of the rain falling during bedtime hours.

