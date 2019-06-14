Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–PNC Park is hitting it out of the park, according to a new survey of fans.
SeatGeek asked MLB fans to rank their favorite stadiums.
That beautiful view of downtown Pittsburgh helped put PNC Park, home of the Pittsburgh Pirates, at the top for overall atmosphere, ahead of Petco Park in San Diego and Oracle Park in San Francisco.
In addition to atmosphere, the nearly 8,000 people participating in the survey also ranked food and bathrooms.
The full lists for each ranking can be found here, as well as guides for each individual team.