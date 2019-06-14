HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The deadline for older adults and Pennsylvanians with disabilities applying for rebates on property taxes paid or rent paid has been extended to December 31.
Rep. Valerie Gaydos announced today that this deadline was extended beyond the original June 30 deadline.
In 2017, this program provided over $253 million to people with disabilities and income-eligible seniors.
The rebates are for eligible Pennsylvanians 65 years and older, widow or widowers 50 years and old; and people with disabilities 18 years and older.
Residents applying for these rebates will not need to pay a private entity in assistance for filing these forms.
Applicants need to be able to provide all necessary income, property tax or rental information required in order to process their claim.