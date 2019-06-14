Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ryan Shazier is continuing his path to recovery, but still has time for some fun as well.
The linebacker was seen at Steelers Minicamp and OTAs over the past few weeks, but before that, he was on his honeymoon soaking up some sun in Greece.
Ryan’s wife Michelle posted a video to her Instagram account Friday of Shazier jumping into the water off of a boat near Santorini.
Last month, the couple were married in Pittsburgh. Shazier was seen dancing at the wedding. He has made significant progress over the past year and a half including walking, box jumping and weightlifting.