  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Greece, Instagram, Michelle Shazier, NFL, NFL Offseason, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Steelers, Ryan Shazier, Santorini, Vacation


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ryan Shazier is continuing his path to recovery, but still has time for some fun as well.

The linebacker was seen at Steelers Minicamp and OTAs over the past few weeks, but before that, he was on his honeymoon soaking up some sun in Greece.

Ryan’s wife Michelle posted a video to her Instagram account Friday of Shazier jumping into the water off of a boat near Santorini.

Last month, the couple were married in Pittsburgh. Shazier was seen dancing at the wedding. He has made significant progress over the past year and a half including walking, box jumping and weightlifting.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s