PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA)–A Benedictine monk has been named the 18th president of Saint Vincent College.
Rev. Paul R. Taylor, O.S.B., Ph.D. has served as Saint Vincent’s executive vice president for the past seven years.
“These are critical times for colleges and universities,” Father Taylor said at a news conference held at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. “We face ever-changing needs for our students and alumni. Making higher education affordable and preparing our graduates for successful careers and meaningful lives top the list.”
Under Father Taylor’s leadership, the college launched a $100 million campaign to strengthen the school’s endowment, provide additional scholarships for students and enhance academic programs. He also assisted in successful fundraising campaigns for the Fred M. Rogers Center, Headmasters Hall and the Sis and Herman Dupré Science Pavilion.
Father Taylor succeeds Brother Norman Hipps who announced in April he would leave the position at the end of June. Hipps, 75, has been Saint Vincent’s president for nine years.