



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — From Big Bird waving a Terrible Towel atop Mount Washington to officials declaring today “Sesame Street Day,” the program’s visit to the city has been jam-packed.

Mayor Bill Peduto and Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald joined Elmo as the furry red puppet learned with children about insects, seasons, balance and more through various activities during a visit to the Carnegie Science Center Friday.

“The City of Pittsburgh is honored to welcome Elmo as Sesame Street celebrates 50 years of making an impact,” said Mayor Peduto. “Sesame Workshop’s visit to Pittsburgh demonstrates the many ways that Sesame Street – and local organizations – are teaching, inspiring, and supporting children.”

Mayor Peduto and County Executive issued official proclamations declaring it “Sesame Street Day” in honor of the television show’s commitment to early childhood education.

The Sesame Street character’s appearance is part of a nationwide trip celebrating the 50th anniversary of the program — and its nonprofit educational wing, Sesame Workshop — and its efforts to help prepare youngsters for school.

While Elmo visited the Science Center, Big Bird headed over to Mt. Washington. The eight-foot-two-inch yellow canary was spotted waving a Terrible Towel next to the city’s skyline in a video posted on Twitter Friday.

Hey Pittsburgh friends! Am I doing this right? Ha Ha. #ThisIsMyStreet pic.twitter.com/YsX13G3t6A — Big Bird (@BigBird) June 14, 2019

Sesame Street also filmed a segment Thursday that showed what Pittsburgh kids love about their city.

Tomorrow, the television program will host a free family festival at Flagstaff Hill in Oakland with kid-friendly activities and appearances from Cookie Monster and Elmo.