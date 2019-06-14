STRIP DISTRICT (KDKA) — An estimated $1.5 million and 624 crew-hours later, repairs to a massive water main break on Smallman Street are wrapping up.
The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority announced Friday that work on the 100-year-old pipe near the 16th Street Bridge will be complete tomorrow.
The massive break on May 21 flooded Smallman Street from the 13th block through the 21st.
The section of the street between 16th and 21st Streets was forced to close for maintenance work. That stretch is expected to be reopened to traffic by Sunday.
In addition to repairing the water main, crews worked around the clock to rebuild the surrounding streets and sidewalk — which cracked open due to the sheer force of the rupture, according to PWSA.
PWSA says in all, crews removed 1,500 tons of debris from the site and installed 506 feet of new pipe between 16th and 21st Street.