Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Water And Sewer Authority, Smallman Street, Water Main Break


STRIP DISTRICT (KDKA) — An estimated $1.5 million and 624 crew-hours later, repairs to a massive water main break on Smallman Street are wrapping up.

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority announced Friday that work on the 100-year-old pipe near the 16th Street Bridge will be complete tomorrow.

RELATED STORIES:

The massive break on May 21 flooded Smallman Street from the 13th block through the 21st.

(Photo Credit: Ralph Iannotti/KDKA)

The section of the street between 16th and 21st Streets was forced to close for maintenance work. That stretch is expected to be reopened to traffic by Sunday.

In addition to repairing the water main, crews worked around the clock to rebuild the surrounding streets and sidewalk — which cracked open due to the sheer force of the rupture, according to PWSA.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

(Photo Couresty: Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority)

PWSA says in all, crews removed 1,500 tons of debris from the site and installed 506 feet of new pipe between 16th and 21st Street.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s