PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA)–Pittsburghers making the trek to Presque Isle State Park in Erie County be warned: it’s unsafe for dogs to swim there.
According to an advisory issued by the Erie County Health Department, harmful algal blooms exceed dog safety thresholds near:
Ferry Slip
Presque Isle Marina
Niagara Boat Launch
Boater’s Beach
Perry Monument
Beach 1 West Extension
Beach 6
Cyanobacteria (also known as blue-green algae) are microscopic organisms found naturally in surface water that can sometimes multiply to form harmful algal blooms which can produce extremely dangerous toxins that can cause illness or irritation, sometimes even death, in pets, livestock and humans.
Dog thresholds are lower than humans because dogs tend to drink water when they swim.
The advisories will remain in effect pending further tests.