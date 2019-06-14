MOUNT WOLF, Pa. (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf is telling demonstrators that he’ll fight Republican resistance to a Depression-era program in his budget proposal that provides a $200-a-month cash benefit for the poor who are disabled or otherwise unable to work.
Wolf, a Democrat, spoke with demonstrators from the Poor People’s Campaign who showed up at his Mount Wolf home Thursday afternoon.
Demonstrators urged him to veto any spending package from the Republican-controlled Legislature that eliminates it.
Wolf told them he’d work hard to get it into budget legislation, but said the Legislature would override his veto.
The program is projected to cost $50 million to serve almost 10,000 people. Backers say it often goes toward rent for someone who is disabled and waiting on their application for Social Security disability benefits to be approved.
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
They’re disable because they’re DRUG ADDICTS, and Wolf gives them cash to buy more drugs.
Would someone please put together a list of how much handouts people are ALREADY getting? First, most (all?) of these people get “money back” during federal tax time….I put it in quotes because they get more money than they paid…so it’s a handout. Then there’s reduced utility bills, then their kids get free breakfast and lunches while at the same time receiving WIC/SNAP money (so they’re double dipping on food money), and now this. When you add up all of these handouts you realize you’re incenting people to be dependent on the government and take the thousands and thousands in combined handouts. And these are just some handouts that quickly came to mind, there are MANY more. Oh, like reduced/free rent/housing.