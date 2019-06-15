PYMATUNING RESERVOIR (KDKA) — Friends and family of a former football star are coming together to keep his memory alive.
Armani Ford was shot and killed in Clairton in April, but his loved ones fished at Pymatuning to raise money, ahead of a fish fry next month.
His family says they are trying to turn this tragedy into a positive for the community.
“Armani’s death really hurt the community,” said Jaime Hicks, Armani’s aunt. “As we know he was a pillar on the football team that helped bring notoriety to Clairton and camaraderie and we just hope this event brings our families together and the communities together.”
The money from the fundraisers will be used for a turkey drive during the holidays.
Police are still investigating the shooting and asking anyone with information to call the Allegheny Police Tip Line, there is a reward of up to $1,000.