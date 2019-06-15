PYMATUNING RESERVOIR (KDKA) — He brought a community together in life and now a former football all-star is doing the same in death.

The murder of former Clairton High School quarterbacked Armani Ford remains unsolved but his mark on the community remains larger than life.

Clairton High School can credit much of the team’s 63-game winning streak to 2013 Quarterback Armani Ford.

Those who loved him say he made a huge impact on his struggling community and he will be giving back in death just as he did in life.

The mourning is far from over, but the life of a young man from Clairton with an incredible legacy is moving forward by fishing for a cause.

“Armani didn’t deserve this, Armani was a good person. Armani wanted to give back to the community,” Rikkel Ford a cousin of Armani Ford.

Family and friends of 23-year-old Armani Ford are fishing for him, combining his love of the sport with his longing to give back.

Ford was the Clairton High School football team quarterback in 2013 and was gunned down in late April in the backyard of a home on Vankirk Street in Clairton.

The fish caught will serve for more good eating at another community gathering in July, a fish fry to raise money for a turkey giveaway.

Today sadness turned to smiles and bragging rights for the family involved in Ford’s fishing fundraiser.

“I caught my first fish and you didn’t,” said Phelicity Marion, a family member of Armani Ford

It was all about fun and food today but Ford’s family is also focused on finding his killer.

“I want everyone to be able to come together and realize what was done wrong and own up and take ownership and accountability to what you did to my cousin,” Rikkel Ford told KDKA News.

The fish fry to raise money for Armani Ford’s community Turkey Drive will be held July 15th.

If anyone has any information about his death, contact Clairton police, you can remain anonymous.