BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) – A black bear has been spotted in Bethel Park, and authorities advise residents to stay away.
According to a Bethel Park Police Department Facebook Post, the bear was first seen in the area of South Park Road and Drake Road.
Now, police say the bear was last seen near the Montour Trail near Washington Elementary.
This bear sighting follows one in Upper St. Clair as well as one in South Fayette and Cecil Townships.
Officials tell residents to stay away from the animal. If you see it, don’t take pictures.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission is aware of the bear.