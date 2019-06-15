



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Yesterday was beautiful, but this is Pittsburgh, so we can’t really expect the good weather to stick around.

Pittsburgh is waking up to cloud cover this morning. There will be a few breaks here and there for the sun to peek out, but we’re also tracking showers moving in.

There’s a little bit of everything on the table this weekend.

Right now, in the early morning, temperatures are in the low to upper 50s.

It will be mostly dry weather with cloudy skies during the day in the majority of spots.

However, there’s a patch of rain that isn’t breaking up near Wheeling, to the south of I-70, so there might be a few sprinkles in that area this morning.

If you’re heading out to the Arts Fest to catch it during its last weekend, make sure to bring an umbrella if you plan on sticking around into the night.

Unfortunately, the forecast for Father’s Day doesn’t look too great.

We’ll see the heaviest rain tomorrow between 6 a.m. and noon Sunday evening. We might even see a few thunderstorms.

Monday looks the same a Sunday: scattered showers to kick off the day followed by a chance of thunderstorms into the night.

It may be rainy, but at least we’ll have comfortable temperatures.

For the week, we’ll have temperatures with highs very close to the average for this time of year, 79.

