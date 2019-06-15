



Sadie

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!_____________________________________________________________________________________

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Sadie is a gorgeous girl who is sure to steal your heart with her affectionate personality. This fun-loving girl is a free spirit and can get a little excited from time to time. But, she has made wonderful progress with her handling and canine manners through lots of positive reinforcement training. Sadie would love a kind and patient family who will help her continue the hard work she’s been putting in at Animal Friends. She’ll be sure to reward her new people with plenty of kisses!

To find out more about how to adopt Sadie, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Gigi & Mary

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

I am a very affectionate cat just waiting for someone to come and give me a wonderful forever home! I would do best in a quiet home without dogs (I do not care for them much).

To find out more about how to adopt Gigi, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Mary is a very nice hound/coonhound mix. She came to the shelter with puppies and was a very good mother.

Mary loves people and taking walks. She is house trained, and good with kids and other dogs. Mary is ready for a family who will give her a good home and lover her.

To find out more about how to adopt Mary, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

