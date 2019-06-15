  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins have traded defenseman Olli Maatta to the Chicago Blackhawks for forward Dominik Kahun.

According to the team, the Penguins sent the 24-year-old defenseman to Chicago in exchange for the 23-year-old forward and a fifth-round pick in 2019.

“Dominik had a great rookie season with the Blackhawks,” said Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford. “He is a speedy, versatile player capable of playing all three forward positions. He also saw time on Chicago’s power-play and penalty killing units. We are very excited for him to join our team.”

Kahun played a full 82 games with the Blackhawks in 2018-2019, his rookie season, scoring 13 goals, 24 assists for 37 points.

