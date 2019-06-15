PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Police Chief is on the search for someone who placed a lock inscribed with a sweet message on the Schenley Bridge.
The lock reads: “It’s you that I love. Nathan & Marguerite Always.”
I was in Oakland yesterday evening & found a shot I really liked on the Schenley Bridge. A shiny lock with a personal inscription & Hamerschlag Hall (@CarnegieMellon) in the background. If anyone knows the person who placed the lock, I would love to share the photo with them. pic.twitter.com/pvxSKNgV2G
— Scott Schubert (@PghPoliceChief) June 15, 2019
On Twitter, Police Chief Scott Schubert wants to find the people who placed the lock so he can share a photo with him.
The photo features the lock, the Schenley Bridge and Hamerschlag Hall in the background against a sky at dusk.