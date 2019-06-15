  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh Police, Police Chief, Schenley Bridge, Scott Schubert


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Police Chief is on the search for someone who placed a lock inscribed with a sweet message on the Schenley Bridge.

The lock reads: “It’s you that I love. Nathan & Marguerite Always.”

On Twitter, Police Chief Scott Schubert wants to find the people who placed the lock so he can share a photo with him.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert/Twitter)

The photo features the lock, the Schenley Bridge and Hamerschlag Hall in the background against a sky at dusk.

