SCHENLEY PARK (KDKA) — Some of the most recognizable characters from almost everyone’s favorite children’s show are in Pittsburgh this weekend.
Elmo, Big Bird and the rest of the Sesame Street crew are in Schenley Park to celebrate their 50th anniversary along with a family festival at Flagstaff Hill.
“It’s wonderful, it’s an iconic TV show, but we’ve really been part of communities,” said Stephanie Patrucco, Vice President of Social Impact Development & Partnerships. “We’ve had community outreach since the beginning and I think this is our way of giving back and coming to, you know, really key communities.”
Sesame Street made its debut in 1969 and has won 189 Emmy Awards and 11 Grammys.