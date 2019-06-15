Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A person was reportedly shot repeatedly in Marshall-Shadeland.
A public information officer said that shots were fired around 11:30 a.m. on the 2700 block of Plough Street.
The officer says the person was shot in the face and the back.
“When they arrived on the scene, they found a male with gunshots wounds to the face and back and he was transported by EMS to a local hospital in critical condition,” said Cara Cruz, Assistant Pittsburgh Public Safety Information Officer.
Police are still searching for a suspect and have not identified the victim.
