By Pam Surano
Marshall-Shadeland, North Side, Shooting


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A person was reportedly shot repeatedly in Marshall-Shadeland.

A public information officer said that shots were fired around 11:30 a.m. on the 2700 block of Plough Street.

(Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA)

The officer says the person was shot in the face and the back.

“When they arrived on the scene, they found a male with gunshots wounds to the face and back and he was transported by EMS to a local hospital in critical condition,” said Cara Cruz, Assistant Pittsburgh Public Safety Information Officer.

Police are still searching for a suspect and have not identified the victim.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

