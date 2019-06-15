  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Block Party, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Sarah Street, South Side Presbyterian Church

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — South Side Presbyterian Church is being recognized by the city.

The church recently received a historic structure designation from Pittsburgh and to celebrate, they held a block party with food, live music, and other entertainment along Sarah Street.

“The historic architecture of South Side is important to the neighborhood and it was important in our redevelopment and in our future development, so we wanted to stand in solidarity with our neighborhood,” said Pastor Kathy Hamilton-Vargo.

The church was founded in 1851 and has been serving the South Side for 168 years. According to the pastor, the church’s main structure dates back to 1869.

