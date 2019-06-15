  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Wigle Whiskey is coming to the Pittsburgh International Airport so you can grab some of the distillery’s famous whiskey before catching your flight.

The grand opening celebration, set to take place June 20, raises a glass to the new tasting room, bar and restaurant.

Wigle Whiskey, which says on its website American whiskey was born in Pittsburgh, currently has four locations in the city.

Its a family owned and operated business that says they mill, ferment, distill, age, bottle and label all their whiskey here in Pittsburgh.

