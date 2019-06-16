  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Police rescued 10 baby ducks from the bottom of a storm drain and returned them safely to their mama.

In a video posted on Twitter, a group of ducklings are seen stuck in the bottom of a storm drain.

Their mom waddles around nervously, waiting for the Pittsburgh Police to scoop the ducklings back out.

In the Tweet, Pittsburgh Police say: “It’s been said that no two days in policework are ever the same.”

At the end of the video, the mom, with her ducklings in tow, walks away — this time, remembering to stay away from storm drains.

