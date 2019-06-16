



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Police rescued 10 baby ducks from the bottom of a storm drain and returned them safely to their mama.

In a video posted on Twitter, a group of ducklings are seen stuck in the bottom of a storm drain.

It’s been said that no two days in policework are ever the same. Some days we chase bad guys, other days we read to kids. Today we… well… just watch the video. 🚔 #duckrescue @PghPolice @PghFireFighters pic.twitter.com/HuItjT1BBn — Pgh Police Zone 5 (@PghZone5) June 15, 2019

Their mom waddles around nervously, waiting for the Pittsburgh Police to scoop the ducklings back out.

We have a credible report that @PghZone5 rescued ten ducklings from a sewer today in Larimer. Pics? @PghPolice — Pittsburgh Fire Fighters (@PghFireFighters) June 15, 2019

In the Tweet, Pittsburgh Police say: “It’s been said that no two days in policework are ever the same.”

At the end of the video, the mom, with her ducklings in tow, walks away — this time, remembering to stay away from storm drains.