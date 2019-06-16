Comments
BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – The State Police report that over $55,000 worth of lawn mowers were stolen from a Butler store, and they’re asking the public for help.
The incident, which took place in Connoquenessing Township happened in May.
The police report these items as stolen property:
- A Zero Turn Mower, valued at $16,427
- Zeos Exmark Lazer Zero Turn Mower, valued at $11,789
- Zeos Exmark Lazer Zero Turn Mower, valued at $13,763
- Zeos Exmark Lazer X Zero Turn Mower, valued at $13,763
- Trailer License Plate, valued $25
They also report that a 2007 White Ford 250 pickup truck was stolen from Viking Trailers in Renfrew.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Butler Pennsylvania State Police at 724-284-8100.