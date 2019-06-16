  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMKD/PG Sunday Edition
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Butler County, Connoquenessing Township, Lawn Mower, Local TV, Pennsylvania State Police, Theft

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – The State Police report that over $55,000 worth of lawn mowers were stolen from a Butler store, and they’re asking the public for help.

The incident, which took place in Connoquenessing Township happened in May.

The police report these items as stolen property:

  • A Zero Turn Mower, valued at $16,427
  • Zeos Exmark Lazer Zero Turn Mower, valued at $11,789
  • Zeos Exmark Lazer Zero Turn Mower, valued at $13,763
  • Zeos Exmark Lazer X Zero Turn Mower, valued at $13,763
  • Trailer License Plate, valued $25

They also report that a 2007 White Ford 250 pickup truck was stolen from Viking Trailers in Renfrew.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Butler Pennsylvania State Police at 724-284-8100.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s