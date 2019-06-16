Comments
NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man riding a dirt bike on I-79 died when he exited the highway, tried to re-enter, lost control and then struck a guardrail.
According to the Washington County Coroner, Steven Macauley, 33-years-old of Penn Hills, tried to exit the highway at exit 43 in North Strabane Township on I-79 Thursday night.
He was wearing a helmet.
Canonsburg Ambulance and North Strabane Township Volunteer Fire Department assisted state police at the scene.
The cause and manner of death are still pending and the matter is under investigation.