Filed Under:Accident, Interstate 79, Local TV, North Strabane Township, Pittsburgh News

NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man riding a dirt bike on I-79 died when he exited the highway, tried to re-enter, lost control and then struck a guardrail.

According to the Washington County Coroner, Steven Macauley, 33-years-old of Penn Hills, tried to exit the highway at exit 43 in North Strabane Township on I-79 Thursday night.

He was wearing a helmet.

Canonsburg Ambulance and North Strabane Township Volunteer Fire Department assisted state police at the scene.

The cause and manner of death are still pending and the matter is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s