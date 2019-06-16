PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Rottweiler attacked a Pittsburgh Police officer who was trying to provide medical assistance to the dog’s owner.

The police say the officer arrived on scene on the 3000 block of Ashlyn Street after reports of an unconscious male believed to be having a seizure.

The dog was loose, and the officer said when he tried to help the unconscious male, the dog charged.

Police say the dog bit the back of the officer’s thigh and knocked him to the ground. When the officer tried to stand back up, the dog lunged again.

The police report says that the officer then discharged his weapon and killed the dog.

The male was transported to Mercy Hospital in stable condition.

The officer was also transported to the hospital and treated for his injuries.

After the dog was dead, police say they learned that the Rottweiler belonged to the male patient.

Police report that Animal Care and Control will take possession of the dead dog.