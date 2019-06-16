



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Today will be rainy, but we might get a few hours of dry weather for Father’s Day. Key word: few.

On this Father’s Day, Pittsburgh dads are waking up to cool temperatures in the 60s and scattered showers.

There’s a wave of moisture traveling through the area west to east.

These systems of rain moving across the eastern part of the country also caused some problems in Ohio last night. There were tornado warnings in the Columbus area.

A cold front to the north, draped over Indiana and Illinois, will become a stationary front, making rounds of rain the theme for this week.

Overnight showers give way to a bit of a break today from late morning. There will be fairly dry weather for a few hours, from around 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. so you can get outside and help dad with all the yard work.

Thunderstorms might bubble up, especially if we get sunshine to add heat and fuel to the convection.

Showers will continue on in the same pattern Monday.

Sunday through Monday, some areas could end up with more than an inch of rain.

The 7 day forecast is looking rainy. The next dry day isn’t expected until Friday.

