



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pack your trunk and grab your wand because Hogwarts is coming to Pittsburgh.

The Carnegie Museum of Natural History is hosting Potterfest on June 28 from 6 p.m to 9 p.m.

The event is open to all ages.

The Carnegie Museum’s website says the event is the perfect opportunity to “learn all about the science behind the magic with hands-on activities.”

The museum says events include finding out if owls can actually deliver mail, meeting live animals in Care of Magical Creatures classes, and discovering your Patronus.

There’s a costume parade, so make sure to break out your fanciest dress robes.

Another Potterfest is taking place in July ⁠— and this time it’s an after dark event for adults.

Potterfest After Dark is July 19 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.