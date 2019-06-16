



NEW YORK (CBS) – Authorities say a man is facing attempted murder and arson charges in connection to a blaze that tore through a home and spread to two others, injuring more than a dozen residents and first responders.

Police say the 41-year-old from MeKeesport, Pennsylvania, was arrested Saturday. He had not yet been arraigned.

The fire started at one home on a street in the Midwood section of Brooklyn early Thursday and spread to two nearby homes.

CBS New York reports that more than 170 firefighters and medics helped battle the blaze and tend to the victims.

Karelefsky is being charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of arson.

The fire turned into a four-alarm blaze before it was brought under control.

Authorities say none of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

